Paul's Letter to the Ephesians Part 1: The City & Church of Ephesus

The temple of Diana at Ephesus was one of the seven wonders of the ancient world and it was in this setting that Paul arrived and spent three years organizing a church that would survive until the seventh century. Paul stressed the need to be baptized in the Holy Spirit and operated in supernatural powers that could not be denied.

He cast out demons and went toe-to-toe with the demon goddess Diana or Artemis as she is more commonly known. Silver replicas of Diana and the temple were a large commercial enterprise and the preaching of the Gospel created a huge backlash from the silversmiths and other workers in this industry.

If a modern church leader would look for a city to evangelize, Ephesus would be at the bottom of the list because it was the center of idol worship around the temple of Artemis. Yet the Holy Spirit built a church there and smashed the power of Diana so thoroughly that only a remnant still worship her today but Jesus is known all over the earth.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1315.pdf

RLJ-1315 -- NOVEMBER 6, 2011

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm