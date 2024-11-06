IT'S A MA'AM ⚤ BABY❗

Leaked Reports Confirms That Manly Looking Algerian Woman Who Beat The Hell Out Of All The Other Women In The Olympics Is Actually A Man





In a surprising turn of events, the gender identification of Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who just won gold in women's boxing at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, has come under scrutiny due to a leaked medical report. According to the document, which French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia was able to secure, Khelif has internal testicles and XY chromosomes, hinting at a disorder called 5-alpha reductase insufficiency.





Source: https://vidmax.com/video/229993-leaked-reports-confirms-that-manly-looking-algerian-woman-who-beat-the-hell-out-of-all-the-other-women-in-the-olympics-is-actually-a-man