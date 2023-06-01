BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Barack Obama Exposed As Secret Architect of 'Pedophile Rights' Movement in Schools
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
367 followers
95 views • 06/01/2023


In recent years the left has gone mad for drag queens in schools and libraries, and pride-themed products in children’s sections of major retailers.

Children are encouraged to spend time in heavily sexualized environments and consume hardcore pornographic content in books and videos at school.

Then these poor children, who have been completely confused by the depraved, adult world that has been thrust on them at far too young an age, are encouraged to undergo irreversible sex-change operations – with or without parental knowledge or consent.

But when did this all start? When were the sickos quietly slipped in the back doors of our public schools?

It was Barack Obama who first pushed teaching Sex Education to kindergartners back in 2007 – he even pushed legislation that would make it illegal not to teach Sex Ed to children.

Keywords
vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergies
