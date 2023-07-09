Who Is Former FBI Agent Steve D'Antuono | Darren Beattie Revolver News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who Is Former FBI Agent Steve D'Antuono | The First with Darren Beattie Revolver News
Darren Beattie is the investigative reporter bringing Americans hidden stories, plotlines to the light. Many may not know the name Steve D'Antuono, however, Beattie explains this agent's pivotal roles in the FBI's Jan. 6th and 'pipe bomb' investigations. His recent testimony was groundbreaking, unexpected, and leave many questions unanswered, Beattie explains.
https://rumble.com/v2yqtb6-who-is-former-fbi-agent-steve-dantuono.html