RT News - October 30 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 30, 2024
rt.com
20 children are among at least 93 Palestinians killed, in an Israeli strike on Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza. That's where the IDF recently raided the city's only remaining hospital. Israel has found 'a new way to kill children'. That's just one of the angry reactions from UN bodies, over Israel's decision to ban the work of UNRWA - described as a crucial lifeline for civilians in Gaza. RT visits East Jerusalem, where Palestinians live in fear of seeing their homes disappear beneath the blades of Israeli bulldozers, despite international condemnation.