New Crusade Prayer dictated by the Mother of Salvation on the Feast of the Most Holy Trinity in which she says.

“Here is a very special Crusade of Prayer, which I have been directed by the Most Holy Trinity, to bequeath to the world. It must be said every day.”

Crusade Prayer 171 The Mother’s Prayer of Protection

O Holy Mother of God, come to me at this time in my hour of need.

Offer my intentions to your Son, Jesus Christ, when I am drowning in sorrow.

Free me from the fear and hurt inflicted upon me for following the path of Christ.

Protect all souls from physical and mental oppression in times of turmoil ahead.

Pray, pray, pray for the darkness in the world to be lifted and free us from the perils of the evil one, and those who carry out his devious plans to destroy humanity.

Fill me with the gift of seeking out God’s help when doubts fill my soul as to His promises to redeem humanity from the clutches of evil.

Cover us with your protection and peace. Give us the solace and the strength we need to serve Jesus until our dying breath.

Pray that our suffering will bring relief to souls who are in darkness and help them to seek the salvation that God has promised them through Jesus’ death on the cross. Amen.

Mother of God,

Mother of Salvation.Note:

Maria was given to understand that we must, as a matter of importance:

Wear the Seal of the Living God Scapular at all times and pray Crusade Prayer 33 every day.

Wear the Seal Crucifix and or St Benedict Crucifix, if possible. Bless ourselves daily with Holy Water. Carry our Rosary beads on our persons at all times. Receive the Sacraments as often as possible. Pray the Holy Rosary daily.You are able to print these images to distribute to your family and friends

