Identity Theft, Opus Dei, Kay Griggs, “Gay”, Movies, Eric Phelps, War Medals, Hollow Earth, Demonic Dorks

CTB 2025-07-17 Cirucci Team Brief #573
Topic list:
* Johnny suffering from identity theft: Ronald Bernard’s ethics and courage or lack there-of.
* Shannon Vavich’s Catholic Commie-tard “Flying Kitchen” wants you to understand that Opus Dei is behind “Project 2025”.
* The Catholic Left and Catholic Right blame each other for the clear crimes of their “church”.
* Kay Griggs and Anthony J. Shillder.
* The Jesuit/CIA Machine using homosexuality to compromise the phony Right.
* Johnny criticizes the movie-vomit criticizers, focusing on “Jurassic World: AFTERBIRTH”.
* The entertainment industry is—has always been—a creatively dead joke: “SPARTACUS!”
* The TRUTH about “justice” and “forgiveness”.
* Johnny answers fan question: “What put you on to Eric Phelps being a squirrel?”
* Medal of Honor “winner” Edward “Butch” O’Hare and his Mafioso lawyer daddy “Easy Eddie”.
* The “Medal of Honor”, the “Victoria Cross”, the “Iron Cross” and the Knights of Malta: whom do you all serve?
* Momoko Kochi and Tokyo Rose
* Jesuit Jules Verne: the seminarian who “journeyed to the center of the Earth”.
* The dorks of the Third Reich.
* Dwight Eisenhower
_____________________
