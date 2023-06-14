© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Josh Hawley grills FBI Official who reluctantly ADMITS the Document Alleging Biden Took $5 Million In Bribes Exists!
Biden family is corrupt TO THE CORE. THE FBI IS PROTECTING THE MOST EVIL AND CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICA!
https://rumble.com/v2u1fp8-fbi-official-admits-document-alleging-biden-took-5-million-in-bribes-exists.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=17