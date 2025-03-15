167 Earthquakes over the past 24 hours has been recorded at Bezymianny Volcano in Russia’s Kamchatkas

Bezymianny volcano in Russia rattled by multiple earthquakes

167 earthquakes have been recorded at Bezymianny volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka over the past 24 hours.

According to the local geophysical service, the volcano appears to be preparing for a major eruption, with its dome glowing and red-hot debris flowing down its southeastern slope.

Satellite data indicates a bright thermal anomaly in the area over the past week, signaling ongoing volcanic activity.