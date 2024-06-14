BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MAY ⚰ ANOTHER MONTH IN THE DEATH OF WHITE AMERICA
DISCLAMER: VfB disavows the actions taken in this video; this is what blue pill suppository takers ignore in regards to reality 🫣


There is a difference between LIBERTY and ((licentous freedom)))


About 37 black-on-white killings in May—another month in the Death of White America. Featured: home invasions, road rage killings, and badly chosen boyfriends.


Countdown as to when this get labeled NSFL 🚧


Source: https://x.com/vdare/status/1800326805951599054


Thumbnail: https://vdare.com/articles/about-37-black-on-white-homicides-including-two-ninety-somethings-killed-in-a-home-invasion-may-2024-another-month-in-the-death-of-white-america


ABOUT 37 BLACK-ON-WHITE HOMICIDES, INCLUDING TWO NINETY-SOMETHINGS KILLED IN A HOME INVASION!!

May 2024—Another Month In The Death Of White America


Kenn Gividen

06/11/2024


Why haven’t you heard about the murders of Miles Herrington, 97, and his wife, Ina Herrington, 94, during a Meridian, MS home invasion?


BECAUSE THE REGIME MEDIA LIES!


But as America ages, this is the future.


We also note the usual toll of white women in relationship with Significant Others, Road Rage, and just crazy random stuff. See John Derbyshire’s The Talk: Non Black Version for suggestions on avoiding this.


https://johnderbyshire.com/Opinions/NationalQuestion/talk.html

https://vdare.com/articles/ann-coulter-on-derbyshire-s-the-talk-and-the-dangers-of-reading-national-review-fight-racism-lock-up-criminals-even-black-ones


IMPORTANT NOTE: The Main Stream Media and law enforcement agencies are increasingly successful in suppressing the race of perps altogether, as well as details of the back stories. Email me here and/or VDARE.com here if you have tips.


https://vdare.com/posts/sfpd-stops-releasing-mugshots-because-they-re-disproportionately-black-and-hispanic

https://vdare.com/posts/black-on-white-murder-or-not-three-cases-where-we-still-don-t-know

[email protected]

[email protected]

censorshipmainstream mediapropaganda armroad rageblack on whitevdaremulti pronged attackhome invasionshomocideschimpoutsskewed statistics
