© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week April 5 - 11, 2024
▪️In the Red Sea region, Ansar Allah fighters fired another missile at coalition ships. The munition was intercepted on approach by air defense.
▪️In turn, the anti-Houthi coalition air force struck the al Mandhar neighborhood in al Hudaydah province. The strikes hit an air defense unit and a ground observation station. Civilians were also injured.
▪️A few days later, coalition forces again bombed Houthi positions. A series of explosions were recorded near al Hudaydah International Airport and the Al Jabbana area, where an air defense base is located.
▪️In Syria, the Israelis used artillery and air strikes to attack Syrian Armed Forces facilities in Daraa province. The strikes were in response to increasing attacks by pro-Iranian forces from the republic's territory.
▪️Meanwhile, Iranian-backed proxies fired a missile at a US Army base in Deir ez-Zor. The Conoco oil refinery area, which is regularly attacked, came under fire.
▪️On the Greater Idlib fronts, the Syrian Armed Forces continued to attack militant targets using FPV drones. The Syrian government forces targeted the facilities of the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization.
▪️In Idlib itself, daily demonstrations against Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham and its security services continued. Residents of the province demanded the ouster of the group's leader, Abu Mohammad al-Julani, and the release of prisoners.