The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week April 5 - 11, 2024





▪️In the Red Sea region, Ansar Allah fighters fired another missile at coalition ships. The munition was intercepted on approach by air defense.





▪️In turn, the anti-Houthi coalition air force struck the al Mandhar neighborhood in al Hudaydah province. The strikes hit an air defense unit and a ground observation station. Civilians were also injured.





▪️A few days later, coalition forces again bombed Houthi positions. A series of explosions were recorded near al Hudaydah International Airport and the Al Jabbana area, where an air defense base is located.





▪️In Syria, the Israelis used artillery and air strikes to attack Syrian Armed Forces facilities in Daraa province. The strikes were in response to increasing attacks by pro-Iranian forces from the republic's territory.





▪️Meanwhile, Iranian-backed proxies fired a missile at a US Army base in Deir ez-Zor. The Conoco oil refinery area, which is regularly attacked, came under fire.





▪️On the Greater Idlib fronts, the Syrian Armed Forces continued to attack militant targets using FPV drones. The Syrian government forces targeted the facilities of the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization.





▪️In Idlib itself, daily demonstrations against Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham and its security services continued. Residents of the province demanded the ouster of the group's leader, Abu Mohammad al-Julani, and the release of prisoners.