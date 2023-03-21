National Emergency: "11 Million People Die Every Year from Bad Food"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Mark Hyman: "For every 10% of your calories [that] is ultra-processed food, your risk of death goes up by 14%. And our [adult] diet is 60% ultra-processed food and kids is 67%. It's a national emergency, honestly.
There are 6 million people that died from COVID, globally, but 11 million people die every year from bad food."
