British farmer’s bone-chilling warning: Starmer & Gates plan 50% cut in farm animals by 2050?

Links below from the past to back what he is saying... Cynthia

British farmer’s bone-chilling warning: Starmer and Gates plan 50% cut in farm animals by 2050?

Pro Farmers United organizer Tim Taylor claims he has seen a document highlighting insidious plans by the government and powerful global business interests to squeeze Britain’s farmers into a 50-100% reduction in farm animal allowances in 25 years’ time.

🗣“Guess who has signed up to that: yes, the two biggest ***holes in the world: Starmer and Bill Gates…So it looks like their little world takeover is coming along nicely for them, but unfortunately, we’ve now got the document,” Taylor said.

👉While the nature of his info remains unclear, UK and European climate initiatives’ objectives are often hidden in plain sight. For instance, the Climate Change Committee recommends a 20% drop in meat and dairy consumption by 2030, and a 38% cut in livestock by 2050 to achieve so-called “net-zero emissions.”

📌Britain is one of scores of countries where farmers are sounding the alarm about globalist plans for food – from reductions in meat production to the monopolization of farmland, leaving millions starving. Or perhaps that’s the whole point?

Links:

Sustain welcomes new climate targets but calls for action on food and farming: The Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) announced by Sir Keir Starmer at COP29 are ambitious, but where's the finance for food?

https://www.sustainweb.org/news/nov24-cop29-ndcs-food-and-farming/



The UK must make big changes to its diets, farming and land use to hit net zero – official climate advisers, Published: February 25, 2025

https://theconversation.com/the-uk-must-make-big-changes-to-its-diets-farming-and-land-use-to-hit-net-zero-official-climate-advisers-250158

Compassion in Farming: Why we need to reduce consumption of livestock products by 50% by 2050



https://www.ciwf.org.uk/media/7432176/why-we-need-to-reduce-livestock-product-consumption-by-50-by-2050.pdf

