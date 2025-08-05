British farmer’s bone-chilling warning: Starmer & Gates plan 50% cut in farm animals by 2050?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Links below from the past to back what he is saying... Cynthia
British farmer’s bone-chilling warning: Starmer and Gates plan 50% cut in farm animals by 2050?
Pro Farmers United organizer Tim Taylor claims he has seen a document highlighting insidious plans by the government and powerful global business interests to squeeze Britain’s farmers into a 50-100% reduction in farm animal allowances in 25 years’ time.
🗣“Guess who has signed up to that: yes, the two biggest ***holes in the world: Starmer and Bill Gates…So it looks like their little world takeover is coming along nicely for them, but unfortunately, we’ve now got the document,” Taylor said.
👉While the nature of his info remains unclear, UK and European climate initiatives’ objectives are often hidden in plain sight. For instance, the Climate Change Committee recommends a 20% drop in meat and dairy consumption by 2030, and a 38% cut in livestock by 2050 to achieve so-called “net-zero emissions.”
📌Britain is one of scores of countries where farmers are sounding the alarm about globalist plans for food – from reductions in meat production to the monopolization of farmland, leaving millions starving. Or perhaps that’s the whole point?
