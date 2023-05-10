Hidden Secrets of Money, Episode 9: Fall of Empires Rome vs USA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Episode 9 of Hidden Secrets of Money, Mike Maloney draws eerie parallels to the misguided leaders and monetary policies that doomed civilizations from Ancient Rome to modern-day America.
Will the Federal Reserve Board be able to pull off yet another round of extremist interference and postpone a crisis?
Find out how Mike believes it will play out.