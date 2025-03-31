Marine Le Pen Faces Verdict in Paris Court Over Alleged EU Fund Misuse

Le Pen's response: ❗️French National Rally faction leader Marine Le Pen on Monday called the court ruling against her a POLITICAL DECISION to prevent her from running in the 2027 presidential election in France.

They want to keep her from running for President again.. she came too close to winning before

French opposition leader Marine Le Pen has arrived at a Paris court, where she is set to receive a verdict in a case concerning alleged misuse of European Parliament funds.

Prosecutors accuse Le Pen and her associates from the National Rally party of misappropriating EU funds for purposes unrelated to parliamentary activities.

The prosecution is seeking an immediate five-year ban on her participation in political life as the primary punishment. If convicted, Le Pen would be barred from running in the 2027 presidential election.



Breaking: Marine Le Pen Convicted of Embezzlement, Future Political Ban Uncertain – Bloomberg

A Paris court has convicted French opposition leader Marine Le Pen of embezzlement, but judges have yet to determine whether she will face a political ban that could block her from running in the 2027 presidential election.

Le Pen’s Conviction Could Bar Her from 2027 Presidential Race – TASS

Marine Le Pen’s sentence includes a restriction on her electoral rights, which may prevent her from running in the 2027 French presidential election, according to a TASS correspondent.



Marie Le Pen was sentenced to 4 years in prison and immediate disenfranchisement for 5 years.

A Paris court sentenced Le Pen to 4 years in prison, 2 of which are suspended and 2 with an electronic bracelet.



Maria Zakharova stated that Le Pen’s sentence reflects the agony of liberal democracy.



The sentence against Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French National Rally party, which deprives her of the right to run, is a declaration of war by Brussels, said Italy's Transport Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, the leader of the League party, Matteo Salvini.

"Those who fear the voters' decision often find solace in the courts' decision. In Paris, they condemned Marine Le Pen and want to exclude her from political life. A bad film, which we see in other countries, for example, in Romania," Salvini wrote on social media.



