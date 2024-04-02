⚡️View of the western outskirts of Chasov yarAccording to the enemy, houses on the outskirts and the forward positions of Russian troops are separated by only 600 meters.ADDING...The situation in the Chasov Yar area after the start of fighting on the near approaches to the cityReports that the assault forces of the Russian Federation took from the enemy the last forest regiment separating us from the first buildings of the microdistrict.



The eponymous supporter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in multi-storey buildings on the street. Gorbatogo starts after 800 meters. The approaches to the city are mined. The entire industrial area on the Canal is also mined, including the repair plant and the “hardware” - the reinforced concrete plant.

The forest area sandwiched by the railway track and the O-0506 highway is also a complete surprise.

The approach will be difficult and painful. We need flanks south of the city at heights from Krasny to the canal along the T-0504 highway and from Bogdanovka to the village of Kalinin.

And this is essentially an assault on the dominant heights, and this is almost 50 meters higher than our assault ones on the terrain,

Now they showed a satellite on Chasov Yar. The “bridge” of the Seversky Donets canal between the city and the suburbs in the Kanal microdistrict has been trashed by our videoconferencing.

Several enemy defensive lines on Novy. The Ukrainian Armed Forces fortified with the call sign “Canal” and in the neighboring forests everything was dug up in two rows.

The enemy's defense in the city is strong and echeloned. There are several field camps in the western and northwestern parts of Chasov Yar. The hospitals were moved there to the area of the railway station.

The city is covered in deep craters. There is critical damage to large objects.

