The International Space Station Does Not Hold Up to Scrutiny

The ISS Lie – Another NASA Mind Game

The International Space Station is yet another NASA construct that does not hold up to scrutiny. Anyone can go look at the endless YT clips that have been created to show the video fraud we are handed to convince us the ISS is real. By the way, apparently anyone can be an astro-not these days – if – they are willing to lie for a living. Real things hold up when examined and the ISS is not one of those (real) things.

MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/

FULL SHOWS POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/episodes/