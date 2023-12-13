Create New Account
Vaxi Taxi – Mad Mix - Release Date 15th Dec 2023
The Prisoner
Buy it Here - https://www.madmixconspiracies.co.uk (https://www.madmixconspiracies.co.uk/)

Mad Mix finally gives up on the Jabberwockys who are on their seventh Jab!

Out of frustration he buys a Hearse and uses it as a Taxi to ferry them (free of charge) to get their ‘fix’, and unfortunately sometimes back from their 'fix".

Proceeds to go to the Charity: Child Trauma International, set up by Alison Hocking (someone we know and trust) - https://cticharity.com/contact-us

Thanks to:

Paul Jones (Radio Presenter/DJ)

Cassidy Noakes (Artist) - http://www.bugglystick.co.uk (http://www.bugglystick.co.uk/)

Pascal Magdinier (Music Producer/Writer) – Twitter @pazmix

Peace Officer Davey (Help) - / @peaceofficersuk

Andy Thomas (Author) - https://truthagenda.org/

Piers Adams (Musician) - https://piersadams.com/

Mirrored - Peace Officer Davey

Keywords
martin noakesmad mixvaxi taxi

