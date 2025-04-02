BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Omaha’s 2025 City Primary Election Results: Insanity Triumphs in a Midwest Madhouse Metropolis
5 months ago

The 2025 Omaha City Primary Election descended into a spectacle of dysfunction, as a scandal-ridden incumbent and a divisive treasurer secured their spots in the general election. With dismal voter turnout, racial voting patterns highlighted deep divisions. Unopposed council races and manufactured crises added to the absurdity, while a troubling correlation between vaccine uptake and support for the leading candidates underscored a city gripped by irrationality. Infrastructure crumbles, corruption festers, and the majority stays disengaged, leaving a small group to steer Omaha toward a chaotic future in the upcoming May election, where madness seems destined to triumph.
Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald
#OmahaPrimary2025 #InsanityTriumphs #StothertEwing #WeDontCoast #OmahaNebraska

