The 2025 Omaha City Primary Election descended into a spectacle of
dysfunction, as a scandal-ridden incumbent and a divisive treasurer
secured their spots in the general election. With dismal voter turnout,
racial voting patterns highlighted deep divisions. Unopposed council
races and manufactured crises added to the absurdity, while a troubling
correlation between vaccine uptake and support for the leading
candidates underscored a city gripped by irrationality. Infrastructure
crumbles, corruption festers, and the majority stays disengaged, leaving
a small group to steer Omaha toward a chaotic future in the upcoming
May election, where madness seems destined to triumph.
