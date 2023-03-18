'No to capitulation' Thousands of Serbs rally against EU mediated talks with Kosovo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
Mar 18, 2023
Thousands of protesters take to the streets of Belgrade to voice their outrage over the EU-backed deal to normalize ties between Kosovo and Serbia
