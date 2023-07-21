There Is A Brighter Future Ahead

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God Made Us Different
* There is a prosperous tomorrow ahead of us.
* God gave us the ability to recombine older ideas into newer and better ideas.
* We are different.
* We are special.
* God always gives us a way out or forward.
• WSJ: We Will Never Run Out Of Resources
Dan Bongino Show Clips | 21 July 2023
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 21 July 2023
