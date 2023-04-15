How To Convert PNG To SVG Files For FREE Using This Cool Software That Makes It Easy!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Now you can easily convert a PNG or PPG file to a SVG cut file for FREE. In this video training, I show you how to load your file into this free software, select the correct colors as needed, then export it as a true working SVG design file ready for cutting. Then I show you how to test your SVG in the Cricut Design Space software to make sure it works correctly.
Here are the links that I mentioned in this video training:
- Cricut Design Space free software download: https://design.cricut.com/#/
- PNG to SVG Software: https://www.pngtosvg.com/
