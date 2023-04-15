BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How To Convert PNG To SVG Files For FREE Using This Cool Software That Makes It Easy!
DaveKettner
DaveKettner
3 followers
14 views • 04/15/2023

Now you can easily convert a PNG or PPG file to a SVG cut file for FREE. In this video training, I show you how to load your file into this free software, select the correct colors as needed, then export it as a true working SVG design file ready for cutting. Then I show you how to test your SVG in the Cricut Design Space software to make sure it works correctly.


Here are the links that I mentioned in this video training:

- Cricut Design Space free software download: https://design.cricut.com/#/

- PNG to SVG Software: https://www.pngtosvg.com/


Please like, subscribe and click on the bell notification to be notified as I release each video in this series of free video training.


Want to learn how to sell on Etsy/Amazon correctly, check out my page here: http://davekettner.com/etsy


Follow Dave Kettner here:

http://www.davekettner.com

Brighteon: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pahyrAEe8OM9

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/davekettner

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dskettner

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dskettner

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/davekettner

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Davekettner

Telegram: https://t.me/wealthmakerdave

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@davekettner

Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/blog/dskettner

Twitter: https://twitter.com/davekettner

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/davekettner


ENJOY!


Dave


Keywords
png to svgjpg to svgconvert file to svghow to make a svgsvg files that workconverting to svgmaking cricut filessvg softwarepngtosvg comselling svg digtal filessell svg on etsy
