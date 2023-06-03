The End of Covid | Dr. Andrew Kaufman interviewed by Peggy Hall

June 2, 2023





[May 25th, 2023]

Peggy Hall invites Dr. Andrew Kaufman to discuss the upcoming ‘The End of Covid’ summit, and to walk people through Dr. Andy’s path towards realising that ‘contagion’ is an unproven myth. How did Dr. Andy discover something that was right in front of our noses the entire time, and what encouraged him to question and refute one of the biggest lies regarding health and dis-ease? Find out in this awesome interview!

Check out Peggy Hall’s channel: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/

