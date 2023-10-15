Psalm 19: A Comentary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here we explore one of the most famous and inspiring psalms to have ever been written. God has spoken to all of us, through his creation, through revelation in teachings, and finally through his spirit speaking to our conscience. We can know him, if we're willing to surrender our lives, and seek his will.