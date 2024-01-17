Just The News | ‘Nothing new under the sun’: Tom Fitton reacts to Hunter Biden art dealer’s testimony to Congress. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton says Hunter Biden art dealer George Berges’ testimony to the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees revealed how Hunter is a potential witness against President Joe Biden.





“And this, in my view, is one way of taking care of him, to take the pressure off of him as he was facing legal investigations and pressure from the Justice Department,” Fitton explains. “What better way to come up with this art deal scheme that allowed people close to Biden to give him inordinate amounts of money for the junk art he was creating?”



