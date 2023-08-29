SMOKING GUN FOOTAGE OF LAHAINA MAUI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video will leave no doubt in your mind that this was not a natural wildfire! First I just take you through the island and then after that some pictures of special interest that really showed that this fire took a very bizarre! Is this natural? You be the judge! Feel free to use this footage on your channel! Please share this with anybody that knows anything about wildfires! FEMA doesn't want you to see this! Don't ever let these poor people be forgotten!