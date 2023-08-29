BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SMOKING GUN FOOTAGE OF LAHAINA MAUI
YahsDesciple
YahsDesciple
3 followers
311 views • 08/29/2023

This video will leave no doubt in your mind that this was not a natural wildfire! First I just take you through the island and then after that some pictures of special interest that really showed that this fire took a very bizarre! Is this natural? You be the judge! Feel free to use this footage on your channel! Please share this with anybody that knows anything about wildfires! FEMA doesn't want you to see this! Don't ever let these poor people be forgotten!

wildfireswildfiremaui wildfireshawaii wildfiresmaui wildfirehawaii wildfirehawaii wildfires 2023maui wildfire footagehawaii wildfires mauihawaii wildfires conspiracymaui fires footagelahaina wildfiresmaui wildfires 2023maui wildfires lahainamaui wildfire conspiracieshawaii wildfires maui livehawaii wildfires mapmaui fires today live conspiracywildfire mauihawaii wildfires livemaui fires today live conspiracy laser
