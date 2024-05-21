Khorne _ Warhammer 40k Full Lore

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:05 - Khorne
04:54 - God of Blood
09:22 - Manifestation
13:03 - Sacred Number Eight
14:12 - Philosophy and Methods
23:48 - Cult of Khorne
28:20 - Khornate Corruption
30:56 - Rivalry
32:58 - Blood God's Domain
37:03 - Khorne's Rage & Daemon Forges
40:50 - Blood Pits
42:48 - Rivers of Blood
43:49 - Lake of Slaughter
44:39 - Brass Citadel
47:09 - Throne of Skulls
48:37 - Daemon-Killa
50:47 - Burning Books of Khorne