The Sane Asylum #155 - 09 JewLie 2023 - CoHost: John Friend

Brilliant American Free Press investigative journalist John Friend (therealistreport.com) joins Giuseppe as co-host to discuss Quackery scientism such as net zero & destroying small farms, the bagels are being exposed with child trafficking and 6 gorillion lies, is Schlomo Soros the apprentice antichrist, woke lunacy… and so much more.