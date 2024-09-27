BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Priesthoods of the Bible (& the 8th Day Mystery)
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
148 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 7 months ago

The four different priesthoods presented to us in the Bible is a widely misunderstood topic. In fact, this might be the single most confusing concept for the majority of Christians and believers around the world. Who was Melchizedek? How long was the Levitical priesthood period that started with Moses? Why was there a "change of the law" as the writer of Hebrews said when the Great Commission arrived? All of these questions will be answered along with a proper understanding of the Eighth Day, or Shemini Atzeret, Holy Day of God's Calendar---the same day that Jesus (Yeshua) spoke of ushering in a new priesthood for all Christ followers and in the power of the Holy Spirit.


JOIN KINGDOM SECRETS ACADEMY:

🔥 https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy


BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/


LINKS / SOCIAL:

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

Keywords
biblemelchizedekbible storiesregatheringsecond exodusgreater exodusezekiel templemelchizedek in the biblemelchizedek priesthoodmelchizedek orderbiblical storygrace digitalbiblical studybiblical story summarybible curiositiesbible stories in drawingbiblical animationmelchizedek bible projectbook of genesis explainedfeast of tabernacles explainedgreat commission explainedsolomon templekingdom secrets academypriesthoods of the bible
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy