Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 6, 2023

Episode 2144 - What is the secret of the immune system? More Covid gain of function exposed. Occult classes being offered at universities. Pope Francis is a disaster. How was Christianity emasculated? The news media is pure propaganda. 15 minute cities are on the way. Are National parks to be stopped? Plus much much more! High energy must listen show.