Tariffs Are Absolutely Necessary to Defeat Globalism, but They Come With a Cost
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
26 views • 6 months ago

Ever since the days of Herbert Hoover and the official start of the Great Depression the concept of trade tariffs has been readily demonized across most of academia and among the majority of modern economic ideologies. It is actually one area where globalists and free market economists tend to align (though each group has very different reasons).


Proponents of Adam Smith’s free market philosophy or Ludwig Von Mises and his Austrian school are just as likely to be opposed to Donald Trump’s tariff plans as any globalist from the halls of Davos.


Read More: https://americafirstreport.com/trade-war-tariffs-are-needed-to-defeat-globalism-but-they-come-with-a-cost/

Keywords
globaliststariffsthe jd rucker show
