US Sports Ice Hockey Featuring: Casey Horrigan, Class of 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.
Featured course:
Winning Hockey Goaltending featuring Coach Richard Shulmistra
Learn more @ https://bit.ly/CoachTubeHockey111023
and
Flybird Fitness
Bundle set of adjustable dumbbell and weight bench pro-Extra 20% Off with code:AFFBPro
https://bit.ly/FlybirdFitnessBundle1123
On today's show we have an outstanding goalie out of MA, who is just as proficient in the classroom as she is on the ice. Recruiting her for your program is not a bad idea!
In our coaches corner we get some tips on how to move around the circle as a goalie to increase your save numbers to pro levels! Enjoy.
Video credits:
Casey Horrigan, Class of 2024
casey h
@caseyh6902
https://www.youtube.com/@caseyh6902
Winning Hockey: Goaltending featuring Coach Richard Shulmistra
https://bit.ly/CoachTubeHockey111023
SportVideos
@sportdvds
https://www.youtube.com/@sportdvds
Cool Sports & Talk
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net