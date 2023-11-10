BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Ice Hockey Featuring: Casey Horrigan, Class of 2024
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
6 views • 11/10/2023

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Featured course:
Winning Hockey Goaltending featuring Coach Richard Shulmistra
Learn more @ https://bit.ly/CoachTubeHockey111023
and
Flybird Fitness
Bundle set of adjustable dumbbell and weight bench pro-Extra 20% Off with code:AFFBPro
https://bit.ly/FlybirdFitnessBundle1123

On today's show we have an outstanding goalie out of MA, who is just as proficient in the classroom as she is on the ice. Recruiting her for your program is not a bad idea!

In our coaches corner we get some tips on how to move around the circle as a goalie to increase your save numbers to pro levels! Enjoy.

Video credits:
Casey Horrigan, Class of 2024
casey h
@caseyh6902
https://www.youtube.com/@caseyh6902

Winning Hockey: Goaltending featuring Coach Richard Shulmistra
https://bit.ly/CoachTubeHockey111023
SportVideos
@sportdvds
https://www.youtube.com/@sportdvds

Cool Sports & Talk
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
ice hockeyhockey playerussportsnetworkgoalieussportsradiowomens hockeyhockey coachncaa ice hockey
