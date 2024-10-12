© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
German-Finnish entrepreneur and political activist Kim Dotcom conducted a poll on social media about possible future President of Ukraine.
Poroshenko (5th president of Ukraine from 2014 to 2019, lost to Zelensky) seems to agree with the poll:
"And Zelensky won't win the elections. Especially Poroshenko won't win. And Zaluzhny won't win. The elections will be won by Putin ."
Referring to this:
Kim Dotcom@KimDotcom
Would Putin win the presidency of Ukraine running against Zelenskyy?
Yes 81.4%
No 18.6%