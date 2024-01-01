Create New Account
The Iranian Shahed-101 Drone Hits an American base near Erbil (Iraqi Kurdistan).
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago

The US illegal occupational military base Al-Harir at Erbil airport, northern Iraq, was hit by the Iraqi Islamic Resistance today. OR The Iranian Shahed-101 drone hits an American base near Erbil (Iraqi Kurdistan).

Adding: 

USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier will leave the Middle East in the coming days, with all the ships that were accompanying it. 

U.S. officials to ABC News



israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

