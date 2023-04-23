FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 86:11-12; Philip 4:6-7, Sabbath Prayer, 20230422

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

O my Gracious, Glorious, Merciful, Heavenly, and Almighty Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Exemption Rights and Union that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death and resurrection on Calvary’s Cross.

Also, Your Holy Spirit has been teaching me that I must:

6 Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, I should let my requests be made known to You, Heavenly Father;

7 And Your Spiritual Peace, which surpasses all understanding, will guard my heart and mind through Christ Jesus. Therefore, my Merciful EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY,

11 Please, continue to allow Your Holy Spirit to teach me Your Way, O LORD; I will walk in Your Truth; unite my heart to fear Your Name.

12 I will praise You, O LORD my GOD, with all my heart, and I will glorify Your Name forevermore. Amen!

Thank You Gracious Father for gifting me with Your daily Divine Health, Life, and Victory through Christ Jesus. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 86:11-12; Philippians 4:6-7, personalized, NKJV).

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER:

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).





