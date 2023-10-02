Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 30 - October 1

▪️The AFU attacked Smolensk region with strike drones.

Two drones were intercepted by electronic warfare and air defense over Smolensk, three more were destroyed in Zadneprovskiy district.

▪️The AFU have struck settlements in Bryansk region at least twice.

Pogar, Gorozhanka and Trubchevsk were attacked, where the Bryanskenergo building was hit. One person was wounded.

▪️Also, the AFU attempted a kamikaze drone strike on Krasnodar region.

The enemy's drone was shot down by small arms over the territory of the airport in Sochi.

▪️Russian troops continue to launch combined strikes against military facilities on the territory of Ukraine.

Zavod Im. V.o. Malysheva was hit in Kharkiv, where the main repair shops for AFU's armored vehicles were finally disabled.

▪️At the same time, Russian Geran drones hit targets in Cherkasy region.

In Uman', an UAV struck warehouses used for the needs of Ukrainian troops.

▪️During a massive Russian loitering munitions raid, an object in Kherson region was hit.

In Snihurivka, a logistics hub, used by the AFU for military purposes, came under attack.

▪️In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the AFU increased activity in Vasylivka and Polohy sectors.

The enemy took up positions near Bilohir'ya, but Russian artillery quickly struck it.

