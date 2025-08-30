Zelensky MOURNS Maidan coup frontman’s murder: 'eternal memory'

Says ‘crime was, unfortunately, carefully prepared’

Vows to find assassin who killed Parubiy.

Adding, today:

Maria Zakharova's Telegram channel :

"The police in Lvov have not yet found the killer of Andriy Parubiy: the department stated that the attack was carefully planned.

I do not rule out that this will now be blamed on a group of Ukrainian divers suspected of the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream, one of whom reached the port of Odessa from Italy through the prison sewage system."

Adding:

UKRAINE'S EX-NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL HEAD PARUBIY GUNNED DOWN - WHAT'S KNOWN?

Former head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council and a former parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy has been shot dead in the western city of Lvov.

Seven shell casings were found at the scene, according to media reports. The shooter was allegedly a food delivery courier, now on the run. The victim, who was apparently fired at eight times, died from his injuries at the scene.

Parubiy’s track record speaks volumes:

◻️ Banderite roots

▪️In 1991, Parubiy co-founded the Social-National Party of Ukraine (SNPU) — an openly far-right, ultranationalist movement marked by neo-Nazi traits, including the Wolfsangel (or "Wolf's Hook") emblem and active recruitment of skinheads.

▪️He led its paramilitary youth wing, Patriot of Ukraine, from 1998 to 2004—known for torchlight marches and violent activism

▪️The SNPU drew on a brand of ‘social nationalism’ echoing Nazi ideology, pushing militant ultranationalism

▪️After 2004, the SNPU rebranded as the Svoboda party, softening its public image — but much of its hardline ideology and radical networks remained intact

▪️Parubiy backed honoring WWII-era nationalist Stepan Bandera, underscoring his ties to Banderite ideology

◻️ Wanted criminal

▪️He was named by Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk as one of the culprits behind the horrific Odessa Trade Union Massacre which saw dozens burned alive in 2014.

▪️In November 2023, Russia’s Interior Ministry officially placed Parubiy on its wanted list, accusing him of war crimes in Donbass based on in absentia charges by the Russian Investigative Committee.

Adding:

THROWBACK:

Eyewitnesses described Goncharenko as direct PARTICIPANT of horrifying 2014 Odessa massacre

Firing up the neo-Nazi crowd, kicking the bodies of the dead

Read more here: 'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre (https://www.rt.com/russia/554946-tragedy-odessa-protests-ukraine/)

