001A - TSM - Intro Subjects: Future Of Humanity Dire Warning
The Sealed Ministry
The Sealed Ministry
149 views • 8 months ago

Dont be shy to ask questions, it is just easier to answer question than to tell the story... Some of the things we will be discussing and or talking about, Who is Jesus really, What do i need to be sealed by God, Does being sealed mean i wont die, Other things I can and must do to ensure my way into heaven, The antichrist, who or what is it really, What is Satan aka Lucifers goal with mankind, What is transhumanism, Why transhumanism, Tribulation, The Rapture, The Battle of Armageddon, Satan preparing for the battle of Armageddon, Other things we will discuss also are like, Technology, Nanotechnology, Vaccines, Digital currencies, Biology and psychology, Health, Mind, heart, body, soul and spirit, And many more... these are just some of the subjects.

Keywords
trumpbiblegodjesussatanroboticsvaccinetechnologyquantumaitribulationnwobidencabalrevelationfinancegatesluciferterminatorwefcbdc
