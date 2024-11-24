© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andrew Klavan: Magical, Ron Paul: Coup, Gardner Goldsmith: Climate, USA Watchdog/Alex Newman | EP1392 - Highlights Begin 11/24/2024 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v5sngvw-ep1392.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Comment of the day - BiffIt:
https://rumble.com/v5scqhh-ep1391.html#comment-504981140
*** 5:40
Andrew Klavan 11/24 - That Magical Trump Effect | Ep. 1208
https://rumble.com/embed/v5pxoi5/?pub=2trvx
***
Setting Brushfires - Ron Paul: There's Been A Coup!
https://rumble.com/embed/v5q5jfz/?pub=2trvx
***
Gardner Goldsmith 11/24 - Climate Cultists Litter Beach With Man-Made, Fake Whale At COP 29 Soiree
https://rumble.com/embed/v5oplx2/?pub=2trvx
*** 1:32
USA Watchdog 11/24 - Trump a Wrecking Ball for Climate Change Fraud - Alex Newman
https://rumble.com/embed/v5ptznn/?pub=2trvx
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths