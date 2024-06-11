RUSSIA THREATENS THE USA WITH MISSLES

President Putin in his recent comments before the St. Petersburg annual economic forum said that the moment has not been reached which warrants the nuclear option, and expressed hope for de-escalation with the West. But he did last week threaten to supply advanced weapons to countries deemed "enemies of the West" in retaliation for NATO escalation in Ukraine.

As for Mexico, which just saw leftist President Claudia Sheinbaum come to power on a platform vowing the continuation of predecessor Andrés Manuel López Obrador's policies, it has adopted an official policy of neutrality while also refusing to back US-led sanctions on Moscow. However, Mexico has in the past generally condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.