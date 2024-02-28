Soul Hunters, Alien Abductions, Clones and Hybrids: The Demonology of the Collins Elite

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: Typical Skeptic Podcast "Demonology & UFO Abduction, LiL Spirits, Hybrids - Nathaniel Gillis & TSP"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVrLmnfa-fY
James Bartley "Cloning, Alien Abductions, Threats & Intimidation Ted Rice & Stuart Interview with James Bartley"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RR-0geOxiHY
website: www.thecosmicswitchboard.com
book by Nathaniel Gillis "A Moment Called Man" http://tinyurl.com/3jtrhx2c
Suggestion: Sci-Fi show "Altered Carbon" (TV series)
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b