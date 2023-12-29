Create New Account
TAP Forum: Election Investigations and Nonpartisan - "Remedy for All" - 12/12/23
channel image
Truth Action Project - TAP
2 Subscribers
3 views
Published 2 months ago

Election Investigations and Nonpartisan “Remedy for All”

Different Parties and Perspectives on Voting in America

Please join us for vigorous discussions about Hacking Democracy with special guests on what the threats are to our republican form of government, as it was declared in America’s Constitution over 240 years ago, and what we can do to protect it.

