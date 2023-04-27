© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
or by calling 877-410-1414. 🆓 Get a FREE guide on how to buy gold and silver: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=DD4272023
Those in power would like you to think that the banking crisis is over so that you don't change behavior or make any different choices than you've already made. Frankly, it has just begun and it's getting worse and it's about to get even worse. That's what we're going to talk about today. And I'm going to show you how to protect yourself. 📖
Chapters: 0:00 Introduction
1:19 Corporate Crunch
4:29 The Transition is Coming
7:27 Corporate Debt
11:06 Small Business Credit
14:44 Indebted Consumers
15:57 Bankruptcy Filings Up
18:20 Gold Steady Join The Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/
🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/the-rise-of-zombie-corporations/
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🔔Subscribe for critical info, strategies, and updates: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS