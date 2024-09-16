🚨Trump's assassin Ryan Routh connected to Ukraine's Azov battalion!

345 views • 8 months ago

I'll possibly add more info here if no new video to add it to. Cynthia

Adding this from Max Blumenthal, about this:

⚡️Look at 1:49 of this video from May 2022.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.