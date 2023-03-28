red mercury purported apos (real or hoax?) (mirrored)

Could Tartarians have used red mercury in rooftop spheres or fireplace spheres to enable atmospheric electricity generation?

Did the ancients use it with gold for a purpose?

Until I see a verifiable experiment, how can you know. If this is true though we should have been taught this in grade school. Its crap if they withheld that basic science info.





mirrored from rumble https://rumble.com/vwpqcn-red-mercury-proof-of-the-purported-hoax.html