US Sports Martial Arts Feat. ONE 169 All Fight Highlights ⚔️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presented on US Sports by CoachTube
Featured course:
Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Mixed Martial Arts featuring Master Marcus Vinicius Di Lucia
The Mixed Martial Arts have become increasing popular over the past few years. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has become the foundation of competing in the MMA. In this unique program, Master Marcus Vinicius Di Lucia demonstrates the skills you need to master to become proficient as a competitive fighter. Among the topics covered are: striking, clinching, takedowns, ground and pound, and the guard position. This DVD is an essential resource for any martial artist seeking to improve their fighting skills.
Video credit:
ONE 169 All Fight Highlights ⚔️
Stay connected to the world’s most exciting Mixed Martial Arts, Kickboxing, Muay Thai and Submission Grappling action at all times with the ONE Super App.
Live Events - Free access to select ONE Championship events, press conferences, interviews, show premieres, and workouts in real-time.
ONE Championship
@ONEChampionship
https://www.youtube.com/@ONEChampionship
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun
US Sports Radio