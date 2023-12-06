TUCKER ON X - EP. 45

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker observed that the magnitude of a tragedy seems to inversely affect the willingness of those responsible to offer apologies. He exemplified this by saying that if he were to cause a minor accident, like denting someone’s car bumper, he would readily apologize.
He lastly mentioned the infamous COVID vaccine. “Or if I say forced you to take a vax that didn’t work that very well might have hurt you, I could never admit that I did that. I just couldn’t. Because if I admitted it, I’d have to suffer the consequences.”