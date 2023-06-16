BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The 22LR Ruger LCP II
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
154 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
86 views • 06/16/2023

With Summer upon us, I’ve been wanting a smaller, palm sized, pocket carry, 10 round P17. Well KelTec doesn’t make such a thing…yet. So I picked up a Ruger 22 LCP II.


11.2 ounces…1.6 ounces lighter than the P17 and much smaller in width, grip height, and length. Smaller, but not much lighter, the 22 LCP II is a true pocket pistol. It even includes a pocket holster. For non-permissive environments, the diminutive 22 LCP is hard to beat. Definitely top dog pocket pistol for rounds per size and weight.


Rounds per Size and Weight

www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/pistol-size-weight


Goat Guns Minuteman Review

www.youtube.com/shorts/pIZP7Ek_ijA


Why Carry and Present Left Handed

www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/LHcarry


G-Wrap Retention Technique

www.youtu.be/CiB7yWsqrok


Blown Primers on Hornady Frontier 5.56

www.youtu.be/of_vgLR6UgI


How the 22 Wins

www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/9mmvs22lr


Opportunity Cost

www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/pistol-size-weight


Individual First Aid Kit

www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-edc


Chapters

0:00 Centerfire Safe Queens

0:31 Seeking KelTec P10

0:44 Size & Weight

1:11 Barrel & Slide

1:30 Lite Rack

1:42 Satisfying

1:59 Grip Ratio

2:26 Controls

2:41 G-Wrap

3:05 Safety

3:34 Trigger

4:03 Self Defense 22LR

4:30 22LR Reliability

5:01 Self Defense Context

5:29 Federal Punch

5:49 Opportunity Cost

6:15 Range Testing





Keywords
22lrrugerlcp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy