Russian military ensure safe rotation of IAEA mission observers at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant





On 3 October 2023, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation ensured the safety of the next rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency mission observers at Zaporozhye NPP.





▫️ To this end, a ceasefire regime, strictly observed by Russian servicemen, was declared from 6.00 a.m. to 7.00 pm along the route of movement from the crossing point designated by the observers – the destroyed bridge near the Kamenskoye.





▫️ While inspecting the road in the crossing area, Russian soldiers found unexploded foreign-made ammunition left in the immediate vicinity of ZNPP as a result of new regular shelling from the Ukrainian side.





▫️ Despite the presence of unexploded ordnance, Russian servicemen ensured the safe passage of the mission's observers and their delivery to the station. The mission consists of four inspectors. Their task is to observe and assess the safety condition of Zaporozhye NPP.





IAEA experts have been present at ZNPP since 1 September 2022, following the first visit of the agency's Director General Rafael Grossi to the Plant.