BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian Military Ensure Safe Rotation of IAEA mission observers at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 10/03/2023

Russian military ensure safe rotation of IAEA mission observers at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant


On 3 October 2023, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation ensured the safety of the next rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency mission observers at Zaporozhye NPP.


▫️ To this end, a ceasefire regime, strictly observed by Russian servicemen, was declared from 6.00 a.m. to 7.00 pm along the route of movement from the crossing point designated by the observers – the destroyed bridge near the Kamenskoye.


▫️ While inspecting the road in the crossing area, Russian soldiers found unexploded foreign-made ammunition left in the immediate vicinity of ZNPP as a result of new regular shelling from the Ukrainian side.


▫️ Despite the presence of unexploded ordnance, Russian servicemen ensured the safe passage of the mission's observers and their delivery to the station. The mission consists of four inspectors. Their task is to observe and assess the safety condition of Zaporozhye NPP.


IAEA experts have been present at ZNPP since 1 September 2022, following the first visit of the agency's Director General Rafael Grossi to the Plant.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy