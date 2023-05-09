BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Wake up – your body is a temple that has been incorrectly programmed! Special Guest - Tammy Garcia
Our Amazing Grace
Our Amazing Grace
26 views • 05/09/2023

Tammy Cuthbert Garcia is a holistic nutritionist, podcast host, radio show personality, health writer, homesteader and spokesperson for health freedom.She began hosting “Naturally Inspired Podcast” in 2019 where she interviews top minds in healthy lifestyle solutions and health freedom. She has a weekly show on AM talk radio called naturally inspired radio and makes appearances on FM radio regularly. Believing whole heartedly that community is the way back to health for Americans Tammy is hosting the first annual Naturally Inspired Health Summit in Northern Colorado this June. In addition, Tammy is a homesteader she owns 1890 homestead where she raises Scottish highlander cattle, chickens, turkeys, alpacas and grows a robust garden with her family.Show more


Links for this episode:


http://www.naturallyinspiredpodcast.com/


http://www.naturallyinspiredhealthsummit.com/


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe


Grace Schara

Scott Schara


